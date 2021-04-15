2020-21 Grizzlies Youth Basketball Coach of the Year presented by Nike

Congratulations to Mariah Chandler, the 2020-21 Grizzlies Youth Basketball Coach of the Year!

The Memphis Grizzlies and Nike understand the positive impacts that coaches have on young people, and thus select a Coach of the Year annually to recognize their on-and-off-court contributions to the youth basketball community.

This year, the Grizzlies proudly select Mariah Chandler as its Coach of the Year. As such, Mariah will receive a commemorative trophy as well as other tokens of appreciation. Furthermore, she will serve as the team’s nominee for National Jr. NBA Coach of the Year – a league-wide initiative that recognizes other phenomenal youth basketball coaches across the NBA, WNBA and G League.

About Mariah:

Following a stellar high school career in which she earned multiple all-state honors, Mariah Chandler won a national championship as a member of the Baylor University Lady Bears. After college, she interned and coached collegiately and from a youth basketball perspective, coached AAU while also training boys and girls at The Skills Factory – a founding member of the Jr. NBA Flagship Network. Additionally, she has volunteered with non-profits to assist with youth basketball camps in countries such as Brazil and Zimbabwe.

Currently, Mariah serves as a Basketball Operations Assistant for the Memphis Grizzlies, a role in which she contributes to the team’s on-court success by preparing game film for multiple Grizzlies players. Beyond her official job duties, she also volunteers with Grizzlies Youth Basketball. In March 2020, for example, she served as lead clinician for a Her Time To Play event that featured then-assistant coach Niele Ivey. Since the onset of the pandemic, she has also been a key contributor to the team’s virtual content efforts including Jr. NBA at Home, summertime virtual workouts, and multiple instructional videos.

Get Involved:

If you’re a coach or administrator wanting to get involved with Grizzlies Youth Basketball programs – perhaps as a league affiliate, camp host, coach, or volunteer – email us at youthbasketball@grizzlies.com.

